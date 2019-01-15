Fort Smith, Greenwood Police Looking For Suspects Accused Of Using Fake Debit Cards

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Fort Smith and Greenwood police are teaming up to catch several suspects accused of thefts using fake debit cards.

According to Fort Smith Police, the suspects have been able to get debit card information from several people and have used that information to create fake debit cards. They then use the fake cards to withdraw money from ATMs.

Police posted photos of what appears to be three suspects and their vehicles.

Police said the suspects have taken more than $80,000 from several different victims between the Fort Smith and Greenwood cases.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Det. Kelsey Sharp at (479) 709-5131 at the Fort Smith Police Department or Lt. Nicholas Driscoll, (479) 996-4119, at the Greenwood Police Department. Tipsters can also call Fort Smith Crimestoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Those who call Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.