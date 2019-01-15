× Hogs Start Flat As Tennessee Routs Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (KFSM) – Having to go on the road and face the No. 3 ranked team in the country, Arkansas knew they would need to play a complete 40 minutes. The game was out of reach in the first five minutes.

The Volunteers scored 20 of the game’s first 25 points and built a 21-point halftime lead en route to an easy 106-87 win over the Razorbacks. The loss is the third straight for Arkansas as they fell to 1-3 in the SEC.

Tennessee shot better than 50 percent from the field and got 48 points from their bench, including 21 from Lamonte Turner, as they coasted to the win. The Vols had four players score 17 points or more, including 18 from the reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams.

Arkansas freshman Isaiah Joe broke out of his shooting slump as he hit 7-of-13 from 3-point range and finished with a game high 23 points. The Razorbacks hit 10 3-pointers but they shot just 27 percent in the first 15 minutes of the game as they dug too big of a hole to get out of.

Daniel Gafford finished with 10 points and seven rebounds but again saw limited attempts as he took just six shots.

Arkansas will have their second straight road game at a ranked opponent on Saturday as they travel to No. 18 Ole Miss on Saturday.