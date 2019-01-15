× Man Jailed As Youth For Killing Found Fit For Trial

BENTONVILLE (AP) — An Arkansas man who was convicted 20 years ago of killing his father with a crossbow has been found mentally fit to stand trial on unrelated charges that he seriously injured his daughter in a vehicle wreck last summer then tried to take a gun from a sheriff’s deputy.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Justin Trammell was found fit for trial Monday (Jan. 14).

At a hearing, Trammell pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, endangering the welfare of a minor and driving while intoxicated.

He’s being held on $250,000 bond in the Benton County jail.

Trammell was 15 when he shot his father with a crossbow in 1999. He served time in a juvenile facility before being placed on probation.