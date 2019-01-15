Maroon 5 Super Bowl LIII Teaser Hints Halftime Show Featuring SpongeBob’s “Sweet Victory”

(KFSM) — Maroon 5 posted a teaser of their Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show last Sunday (Jan. 13) hinting that the performance may include SpongeBob Squarepants’ iconic “Sweet Victory” song.

In honor of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob Squarepants who died in 2018 following complications from ALS, over a million people signed a petition to have “Sweet Victory” played during the Super Bowl.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

In Maroon 5’s video, you can see the undersea fry cook around the 30-second mark.

It has not been confirmed by the NFL or Nickelodeon if SpongeBob will appear during Super Bowl LIII’s Halftime Show. The NFL recently announced Travis Scott and Big Boi will join Maroon 5 on stage.

Nickelodeon has released the full “Sweet Victory” performance available on their Youtube page.

Super Bowl Llll takes place on February 3, 2019, on CBS – KFSM.