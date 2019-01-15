New Details Released In Prison Murder Of Convicted Child Killer In Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re learning new details about the murder of a convicted child killer inside an Oklahoma prison.

Anthony Palma was convicted and sentenced in 2017 for the kidnapping and murder of Kirsten Hatfield. The 8-year-old was snatched in 1997 from her Midwest City home and has never been seen since.

In 2015, authorities arrested Palma, who lived a few houses down from Kirsten’s family, after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Palma was killed on Friday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

On Tuesday, officials released a few more details regarding Palma’s death.

Investigators said during a unit check on Friday night, they discovered Palma was covered in a blanket and was “lying face down on the floor.” The incident report states that guards made Palma’s cellmate pull the blanket off him, and that’s when they noticed blood all over the floor and that Palma wasn’t breathing.

Authorities say Palma’s cellmate, Raymond Pillado, is the one responsible for his death.