One Dead, One Injured In Stabbing At Fort Smith Apartment Complex
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police were investigating a stabbing early Tuesday that left one person dead and one injured.
Police said they were called to the Timberline Apartments at 5900 Kincaid Avenue about 4 a.m. reports of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, police found one person dead and another injured. The injured person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition and the extend of the injuries was not disclosed.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.