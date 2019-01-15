× One Dead, One Injured In Stabbing At Fort Smith Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police were investigating a stabbing early Tuesday that left one person dead and one injured.

Police said they were called to the Timberline Apartments at 5900 Kincaid Avenue about 4 a.m. reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found one person dead and another injured. The injured person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition and the extend of the injuries was not disclosed.

No other details have been released at this time.

