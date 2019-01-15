Paris Water Department Will Be Flushing The City’s Water Distribution

PARIS, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Paris Water Department will be flushing the entire water distribution system this week.

On Thursday (Jan. 17) at 7 a.m. the city will be opening the hydrants throughout the system, causing the water to become dirtier.

The City says it may also cause air to become trapped in lines that will make the water white and foamy, but the water will still be safe to use.

Officials say the discoloration of the water is only aesthetic and should be short-lived. Flushing the system will not cause the water to become unsafe.

The City is advising people to turn off ice makers, not wash clothes and use hot water sparingly to avoid sediment entering appliances.

Officials say if you have these problems to turn on your cold water and let it run to clear the sediments from your pipes.