× Pettway Announces Transfer From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As a new semester has begun at the University of Arkansas, another player has announced he’ll transfer out of the football program.

Senior La’Michael Pettway took to Twitter to announce he is leaving the Razorbacks but will stay with the school until graduation. At that point, Pettway will be a graduate transfer and play elsewhere. The Nashville, Ark. native did not specify when his graduation date was in his post.

Pettway was the Razorbacks’ leading receiver in 2018 as he hauled in 30 passes for 499 yards. His four touchdown catches were second on the team only to Cheyenne O’Grady’s six. Pettway appeared in 31 games during his three seasons and played as a true freshman.

Arkansas has a talented corps of freshmen receivers coming in for the upcoming season but Pettway was expected to be in the mix for a starting role.

Since Chad Morris took over as head coach in early December, 2017, the Razorbacks have seen 28 players announce they are looking to transfer while Pettway is the seventh receiver to leave the program.