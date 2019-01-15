Police Officers Show Off Dance Moves At U of A Basketball Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Campus Police Officers entertained the crowd during Saturday’s (Jan. 12) Men’s basketball game.
Corporal Allen Porter and Chief Steve Gahagans showed off their dance moves in the middle of the court.
The University of Arkansas posted this video to their Twitter saying “their fun dance moves will make you ‘Jump, Jump’.”
ICYMI: #UARK police officers entertained the crowd at the Men’s Basketball game on last Saturday. Their fun dance moves will make you “Jump, Jump.” Check out the video. pic.twitter.com/YBsBjD3X5R
— University of Arkansas (@UArkansas) January 15, 2019