Russellville Police Investigating Find Of Human Remains By Hunter

RUSSELLVILLE — A hunter found human remains in a wooded area in Russellville, and now police are investigating.

Russellville Police said the hunter found the remains on Sunday (Jan. 13) in an undeveloped, wooded area within Russellville’s city limits. Detectives with the police department and the Pope County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the remains.

The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to determine a cause of death, police said.