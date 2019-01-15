Three More People Die From The Flu In Arkansas, Totaling 14 Deaths For This Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —14 people have now died from influenza in Arkansas this flu season according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH’s weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “regional” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “minimal” level of intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 3,100 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

In week two, 56 counties reported influenza cases. The majority of reports came from Benton, Washington, Pulaski, Craighead, Baxter, Crawford, Faulkner, Garland, Saline, Sebastian, Boone, Logan, Lonoke, and White.

The CDC has reported a total of 16 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

No reports of influenza outbreaks have been reported from nursing homes or other facilities this season.

