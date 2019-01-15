Two Arkansas Restaurants Make Food Networks ‘Best Bar-B-Q’ List

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Food Network released its list of the best bar-B-Q restaurants “from coast to coast.”

McClard’s Bar-B-Q in Hot Springs and Jones Bar-B-Q in Marianna are the two Arkansas restaurants that received the culinary honor.

According to Food Network, McClard’s is a fifth-generation family establishment that is best known for smoky pork ribs and butts and its thin tangy sauce. The restaurant’s “famed” tamales are filled with beef and pork and are steamed in paper rather than corn husks.

About two hours east of Little Rock, Jone’s Bar-B-Q Diner is owned by Arkansas’ only James Beard Foundation Award winner, Harold Jones.

According to Food Network, the restaurant is a continuation of the former Hole In The Wall Diner, which dates back more than a century. The recipe for the thin vinegary sauce dates from just after the Civil War. Jones has worked at the family’s restaurant since 1964.

Food Network says “You can have your pork in a sandwich ‘wi’ or wi’out” slaw on white Sunbeam bread or by the pound — and that’s it.”