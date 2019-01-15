Van Buren Man Accused Of Raping Child Arrested

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Police arrested a Van Buren man caught sexually assaulting a female juvenile.

On January 3, 2019, David Lynn Stewart, 68, was arrested at his Van Buren home for rape.

According to an arrest report, Stewart was caught sexually assaulting a juvenile female less than 10 years old. The person who caught Stewart contacted the Van Buren Police Department, and Stewart was later arrested.

Since his arrest, an additional victim has made similar allegations against Stewart.

Investigators are asking anyone who has had a similar encounter with Stewart to contact the Van Buren Police Department.

Stewart is currently being held at the Crawford County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 bond.