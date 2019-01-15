Walmart On Campus Store At U of A Adds Pickup Lockers And Grocery Delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Walmart Inc. unveiled its revamp of the Walmart On Campus store at the University of Arkansas this week after an extensive remodel and the addition of a pickup lockers, which flank the store’s entire back wall.

The campus store is one of four across the country that was introduced in 2001. They were later retained when the small-format Walmart Express stores were closed by early 2016. At just 3,371 square feet, the small format offers a wide assortment of more than 2,500 items from fresh fruit to toothpaste and even minor hardware items like Command hooks and bungee cords.

During the recent revamp, the store tweaked its item displays to reduce the number of items in some categories like deodorant to add more fresh items and expand the freezer and refrigerated sections of the store. For more convenience, the store also converted one of the two manned checkout stations to a self-checkout lane.

The store is also equipped with a complete pharmacy that delivers medications on campus twice daily. Store manager Randy Sterling said the display modules in the store were also lowered to give shoppers better sight lines throughout the store. The carpet was taken up and the concrete polished, which Sterling said is more durable and easier to clean. He said the new pickup locker system and self-checkout are designed to reduce customer wait time in the store

“I am excited to reopen a new and improved Walmart On Campus at the University of Arkansas,” Sterling said in a statement. “Our fresh selection has expanded to now provide salads, sandwiches, lunch meat and more. Our store will continue to provide full pharmacy services with free on-campus prescription delivery and the best customer service.”

