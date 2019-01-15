× Youth Pastor Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A volunteer youth pastor was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual assault.

Derek L. Smittle, 30, of Centerton was arrested on a first-degree sexual assault charge, according to Sgt. Gene Page, spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department.

Smittle is accused of having sexual relations with a young female in Bentonville who attended the same church where he volunteered as a youth pastor.

Police did not say which church Smittle attended.

Smittle was booked into the Benton County Detention Center and was released on bond.