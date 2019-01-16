Ark. Lawmaker’s Bill Would Exempt People Under 18, Certain Companies From Minimum Wage Increase

ARKANSAS (KTHV) — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would add exceptions to the newly implemented minimum wage increase.

The increase, which was passed in November with 68 percent of the vote, would move up the minimum wage to $11 per hour by 2021. At the start of 2019, it was increased to $9.25 per hour.

State Senator Bob Ballinger’s (R-Berryville) bill would amend the Minimum Wage Act to allow exclusions from the definitions of employee and employer.

According to the bill, people under the age of 18 would be exempted from the wage hike.

It would also exempt educational institutions, nonprofits and any company that employs less than 50 full-time employees.