Dog Food Recall Up To 9 Brands; Vitamin D Toxicity Cited As Potential Issue
(KFSM) — The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its recall of dry dog food over the last two months to nine different brands, citing elevated levels of vitamin D as the cause for concern.
The recall began initially with Nutrisca brands being recalled in early November 2018, but over the last two months, more brands have been tested and shown to have a potential for elevated vitamin D levels, according to the FDA. The government agency has received several complaints of dogs experiencing symptoms of vitamin D toxicity.
Symptoms can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D toxicity at higher levels can cause kidney failure and death. The FDA encourages pet owners whose dogs may be experiencing these symptoms to take their pet to see their veterinarian.
More information on the recall is available on the FDA website. The recalled products have been sold nationwide, the FDA said.
Here is a list of the recalled products:
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag
- TC3 29 October 2018
- TA1 30 October 2018
- TA2 30 October 2018
- TC1 30 October 2018
- TC2 30 October 2018
- TC3 30 October 2018
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
- Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
- Kroger (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- King Soopers (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
- D2 26 FEB 2019
- TE1 30 APR 2019
- TD1 5 SEP 2019
- TD2 5 SEP 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
- TB3 6 APR 2019
- TA1 2 JULY 2019
- TI1 2 JULY 2019
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- TB3 14 Sep 2019
- TA2 22 Sep 2019
- TB2 11 Oct 2019
- ANF, Inc. (11/28/18)
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Best by Nov 23 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
- Best by Nov 20 2019
- Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
- TI1 3 Mar 2019
- TB2 21 Mar 2019
- TB3 21 Mar 2019
- TA2 19 Apr 2019
- TB1 15 May 2019
- TB2 15 May 2019
- Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
- Nutrisca (11/2/18)
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
- Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food