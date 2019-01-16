× Dog Food Recall Up To 9 Brands; Vitamin D Toxicity Cited As Potential Issue

(KFSM) — The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its recall of dry dog food over the last two months to nine different brands, citing elevated levels of vitamin D as the cause for concern.

The recall began initially with Nutrisca brands being recalled in early November 2018, but over the last two months, more brands have been tested and shown to have a potential for elevated vitamin D levels, according to the FDA. The government agency has received several complaints of dogs experiencing symptoms of vitamin D toxicity.

Symptoms can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D toxicity at higher levels can cause kidney failure and death. The FDA encourages pet owners whose dogs may be experiencing these symptoms to take their pet to see their veterinarian.

More information on the recall is available on the FDA website. The recalled products have been sold nationwide, the FDA said.

Here is a list of the recalled products:

Sunshine Mills, Inc. Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag TC3 29 October 2018 TA1 30 October 2018 TA2 30 October 2018 TC1 30 October 2018 TC2 30 October 2018 TC3 30 October 2018 Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag

