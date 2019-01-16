Harps Grocery Delivery Service Coming To Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Harps stores plan on offering a grocery delivery service to customers in Northwest Arkansas.

20 stores including some in Oklahoma City, Mountain Home and Van Buren already offer the delivery service. It's expected to start in Northwest Arkansas in early March.

“People like me, who have a two and a half-year-old, the last thing I want to do when I get off work is drag him to the grocery store for an hour of shopping," Sarah Thacker, Advertising Manager for Harps. "It’s so easy where I can click what I want and have it delivered conveniently to my door at seven pm that night where I can spend more time with my son, I get that time back for me.”

To access the delivery service, customers can download the InstaCart App on their phone or visit www.harpsfood.com/delivery.

Harps is also offering a free promo code that ends on March 31. By using HARPS20, the store will take $20 off of your order of $35 or more.

Harps officials say customers will be able to order almost everything offered in-store. Exceptions include alcohol, tobacco products, gift cards and specialty items like custom cakes.