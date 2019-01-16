Local Airport Employees Calling For End To The Government Shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — TSA workers at two local airports are officially calling for an end to the government shutdown.

The workers at XNA and the Fort Smith Regional Airport are also union members and they say not receiving paychecks is putting a big burden on their families.

Some workers are wondering how they will pay their rent next month.

The local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) released a statement saying they are now facing the reality of those missed paychecks.

The AFGE is the largest federal employee union and represents more than 700,000 workers in the federal government.

The local AFGE chapter's statement says in part that this is a safety issue for their members and for people who are traveling.

Airport Director Kelly Johnson says that XNA is thankful for their dedicated employees who are showing up to work despite not being paid.

"Everybody is concerned about these individuals even though they are working they aren't getting paid," said Johnson. "They still have to pay for their childcare, they have to put gas in their automobiles, they have mortgages to pay so we are extremely hopeful this doesn't go on too much longer."

Johnson says that they are trying to do anything they can to be supportive to the employees at the airport. Tomorrow they will be buying the TSA agents lunch.