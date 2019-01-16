× Look, That’s Us! Classic 5NEWS Logo Pops Up On ‘True Detective’

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Did you spot us?

KFSM got its 15 seconds (well, almost) of fame Sunday night during the premiere episodes of the HBO series “True Detective,” which was filmed in Northwest Arkansas last year.

Eagle-eye viewers may have caught a glimpse of the TV report featuring a blonde anchorwoman speaking beside a classic KFSM 5NEWS logo.

That style of the 5NEWS logo was used in various forms from the mid-1970s through the early 1990s, before it was changed to the logo still used today.

Will it appear again? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

The first two episodes of “True Detective” season 3 debuted on Sunday night. The program will run each Sunday on HBO at 8 p.m. the series stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali as a detective with the Arkansas State Police who attempts to solve a crime over several decades.

Those who missed the premiere (and our logo’s moment in the spotlight) can see the show streaming online or through the HBO Go app with a subscription.