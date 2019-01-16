Officers Find Stolen ATV, Gun, Meth And Dead Bald Eagle In Southwest Missouri Drug Busts

ANDERSON, Mo. (KFSM) — Police recovered meth, a gun, a stolen ATV, a stolen horse trailer and a dead bald eagle after serving two search warrants simultaneously to two homes on Grandview Street in Anderson, Missouri on Tuesday (Jan. 15), according to McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall.

James Kivett, 65, of Anderson was arrested on warrants out of Newton County, Missouri during the search. Charges are pending for the items located at his home.

The suspect at the other residence on Grandview Street was not home during the search and charges will be sought against him also, Hall says.

Approximately 58 grams of methamphetamines were located inside both houses.

A Missouri Conservation Agent took possession of the dead bald eagle.

Anderson, Missouri is 17 miles north of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson Police Department worked together to serve the warrants.