One Injured In Reported Hit-And-Run Accident On UA Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Police are responding to a report of a hit-and-run accident that has left one person injured.

Capt. Gary Crain of the UAPD said officers are investigating the accident at North Garland Avenue and Cleveland Street on the edge of campus.

The call went out about 11:45 a.m., Crain said.

Police are looking for a white SUV that took off driving northbound on North Garland Avenue, Crain said. The victim was left with possible leg injuries, though the extent of the injuries isn’t yet known.

