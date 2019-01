BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Punkin Hollow Road travelers may experience travel delays as the road is reduced to one lane for the next couple of days.

Benton County crews will be reducing Punkin Hollow Road (or Pumpkin Hollow Road, depending on whom you ask) to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Jan. 16) and Thursday (Jan. 17). The closure will extend from the Bentonville city limits to Peach Orchard Road.

Crews will be installing culverts along the road during that time.