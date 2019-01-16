Rain Thursday; Watching The Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloudy skies will continue into Thursday as a weak system passes across the area with a few showers possible early in the day. The next big weather feature will be the arctic blast for Saturday with falling temperatures and much colder weather expected for Saturday night and Sunday.

This is the system that arrives early Thursday with a few showers across the area. It quickly moves east. Rain totals will be light and there really won't be much cold air behind the system either.

The best chance for showers will be early in the day on Thursday.

The weekend system is currently positioned off the west coast; some 2,000 miles away. As it gets closer the impacts and snow potential will become clearer.

This system is trending a bit more towards the daytime hours on Saturday with most of the precipitation being gone by midnight or earlier.

Rain will change to snow sometime during the day Saturday. Cold air will be the bigger story with temperatures falling into the teens or single digits. The wind chill values could be as low as -10º with gusts over 30mph.

These are the key takeaways as of Wednesday afternoon for the system on Saturday.

-Garrett