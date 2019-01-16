Suspected Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Other Vehicle In Rogers, Flees Scene

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police and firefighters are on the scene of a traffic accident involving entrapment on South 8th Street and West Price Lane in Rogers.

Officers told 5NEWS there are two vehicles involved in the crash. One car had four people inside, and the other had just one person.

Officers are saying they believe the vehicle with one person inside ran a stoplight and struck the other car. They say the driver then fled the scene and has been arrested.

The driver that ran the stoplight is suspected of driving under the influence.

The condition of the people in the other vehicle is still unknown but is said to be severe. The four people in the car have been transported to area hospitals based on their injuries.

We will update this story as more information is released.