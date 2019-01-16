Roland K-9 Officer Catches California Driver With 300 Pounds Of Marijuana in Mattress

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — A Roland Officer nabbed 300 pounds of marijuana from a California driver on I-40 who was hiding the substance in a mattress in their vehicle.

“When I made contact back with the vehicle I opened the back sliding door. I observed a mattress, what appeared to be a mattress, back there. Placed my hand on the mattress, and could feel multiple bags, where the mattress should have been. When I unzipped the mattress cover it was filled full of bags with a green leafy substance,” Roland K-9 Officer Steven Edwards told 5NEWS.

The leafy substance was 300 pounds of marijuana.

The suspect told Edwards he was coming from California to see a family member in Tennessee. He has been charged with trafficking illegal drugs and is being held at the Sequoyah County Jail.