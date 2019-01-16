Roland Student Suspended After Bringing Gun To Basketball Tournament In Sallisaw

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — A Roland student-athlete has been suspended after bringing a gun to a basketball tournament in Sallisaw, Superintendent Randy Wood with Roland Schools told 5NEWS.

Wood said on Saturday (Jan. 12) the student-athlete got on a Roland school bus that was traveling to the final day of the Armstrong Bank Classic Sequoyah County Tournament in Sallisaw with a gun.

The gun was found on the student after several students told school administrators, Wood says.

Police have been notified about the incident. The Roland Assistant Police Chief David Goode told 5NEWS, “There is an active investigation into an allegation that a student had a gun at a school function.”

No other comments were released about the open investigation.