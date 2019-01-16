× Sexual Assault Charge Dropped Against Former Springdale Counselor

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Washington County Circuit Judge on Monday (Jan. 14) dismissed a sexual assault charge against a former Springdale High School counselor accused of having sex with a female student.

Prosecutors told Judge Mark Lindsay the girl and her family had been uncooperative and weren’t responding to contact from authorities.

William Rivas, 33, was arrested in May 2018 in connection with first-degree sexual assault, a Class A felony.

Rivas worked as a guidance counselor at the high school and also volunteered at Cross Church in Springdale.

Rivas hasn’t been employed by the district since last spring, and school officials have no plans to rehire him, according to Rick Schaeffer, spokesman for Springdale Public Schools.

Cross Church relieved Rivas of his volunteers duties immediately after learning about his arrest, according to a church spokesman.

In Arkansas, Class A felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.