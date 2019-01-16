× Silver Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old Man With Dementia

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old man.

Police are looking for John Thomas, who is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black hat, long-sleeved shirt, dress shoes and possibly jeans or khakis.

His last known location is in Tulsa on Tuesday, about 11:45 a.m., near E 36th St. N and North Peoria Avenue.

He may be driving a white, four-door 2011 Chevy Aveo with the Oklahoma tag BGK308.

Police say Thomas suffers from dementia.

If you know of Thomas’ whereabouts, call police immediately.