Another lunar eclipse will be visible from our area on Sunday evening with clearing skies in the wake of the cold blast.

A “Super Moon” happens when the Moon is at it’s closest position to the Earth.

A “Blood Moon” occurs when the Sun, Moon, & Earth are all aligned. This casts a reddish hue over the Moon during the eclipse.

A “Wolf Moon” is any Full Moon that occurs in January.

The next time this scenario unfolds again will be in January of 2037.

-Garrett