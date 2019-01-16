Suspect Caught On Camera Breaking Into Business With Child In Tow

TULSA (KFSM) — Someone may have taken “bring your child to work day” a bit too far.

Tulsa Police are seeking a suspect in a break-in who was caught with a small girl beside him as he tried to get inside the business.

The man is shown wearing an Under Armour hoodie and gloves as he tries to break into a building. At one point, he looks directly at a security camera. In each photo, a young girl in a pink dress stands beside him. One photo shows her reaching her arms out toward the man as he walks around the building.

The man appears to be a white male with stocking build, a balding hairline and a thick beard. He may be accompanied by a small, blonde girl.

The child’s relationship to the man is not known.

Tulsa Police said they want to identify the man as quickly as possible to determine whether the child is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to email Tulsa’s Burglary Detectives at burglary@cityoftulsa.org or call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS. Those calling the Crime Stoppers line can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.