Would-Be Vandal Gets Surprise After Trying To Run-Over Giant Snowman With Tree Trunk Base In Kentucky

PETERSBURG, Ky. (FOX31) — Would-be vandals got quite the surprise when they tried to run over a 9-foot tall snowman in Kentucky on Monday.

According to WXIX, Cody Lutz, his fiance Lucy and soon-to-be sister-in-law decided to build an over-sized snowman in the front yard after a big snowstorm hit the area.

“We were playing in the snow, she’s from Mississippi so this is the most snow she’s ever seen in her entire life. I’m from Buffalo so this is no big deal,” Lutz told WXIX. “I love the snow!”

But to make the snowman, Lutz decided to use a large tree stump in their yard for the base and covered it with snow.

When Lutz came home on Monday, he saw tire tracks in his yard leading into the base of the snowman.

Lutz tells WXIX that he believes someone tried to run-over the giant snow-man but got a rude awakening when they hit the stump instead.

“Instant Karma!” Lutz told WXIX. “It’s hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways. So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty.”