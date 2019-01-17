Adventure Arkansas: Camp War Eagle Look Ahead

As winter holds onto Arkansas, many local kids are excited about summer coming up. That includes camps like Camp War Eagle on Beaver Lake. This week for Adventure Arkansas, we drove the Adventure Subaru to their beautiful summer residential camp to see how they are preparing for Northwest Arkansas’ Christian-based premier adventure and sports camp. (See details below)

Camp War Eagle is funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

-Summer Residential Camp:

Who: Kids ages 7-17 from Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington Counties

When: 2019 sessions beging June 2nd

Where: 14323 Camp War Eagle Road, Rogers, AR 72756

What: 1-2 week sessions

Price: Varies based on gross household family income

-Two Week Day Camp

-One Week Mobile Day Camp

For More Information: Tap HERE

To Apply: Tap HERE

-Meteorologist Matt Standridge

