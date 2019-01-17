Adventure Arkansas: Camp War Eagle Look Ahead

As winter holds onto Arkansas, many local kids are excited about summer coming up. That includes camps like Camp War Eagle on Beaver Lake. This week for Adventure Arkansas, we drove the Adventure Subaru to their beautiful summer residential camp to see how they are preparing for Northwest Arkansas’ Christian-based premier adventure and sports camp. (See details below)
Camp War Eagle is funded by the Walton Family Foundation.
-Summer Residential Camp:
Who: Kids ages 7-17 from Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington Counties
When: 2019 sessions beging June 2nd
Where: 14323 Camp War Eagle Road, Rogers, AR 72756
What: 1-2 week sessions
Price: Varies based on gross household family income
-Two Week Day Camp
-One Week Mobile Day Camp
For More Information: Tap HERE
To Apply: Tap HERE
-Meteorologist Matt Standridge
