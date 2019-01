ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Police are searching for 12-year-old Blaykin Armer after she went missing from the Lead Hill, Marion County area.

Armer is 5 feet tall and weight 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see her or have any information, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (870)-449-4236.