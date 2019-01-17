Centerton Police Seeking Suspect In Vehicle Break-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton Police are searching for a man caught on video breaking into a pickup.

Centerton Police provided a tongue-in-cheek description of the suspect, calling him a "mischievous little unscrupulous individual who likes to steal from unknowing victims while they sleep."

"My New Year's resolution wasn't going to the silly gym," they write in the the suspect's pretend voice. "Why would I when I get such great cardio out in the streets committing felonies."

The video shows a man in shorts, light-colored high-top shoes, a two-toned windbreaker and a knit cap with a ball on top approaching a pickup parked in a driveway. The man has a backpack slung over one shoulder and may have a goatee.

The man is seen entering the pickup and rummaging around, then leaving after closing the door and shoving it closed the rest of the way.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Centerton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 795-4431 or the Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.