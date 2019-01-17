Clarksville Post Office Evacuated After Employees Smell Possible Gas Leak

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) —The Clarksville Post Office was evacuated Thursday (Jan. 17) after employees smelled a possible gas leak, according to Officer Boggs with the Clarksville Police Department.

Boggs says they were notified about a possible gas leak at the Clarksville Post Office around 12:45 p.m. Employees evacuated the building because of the smell of gas following the call.

Around five people evacuated the building, according to Boggs.

The Clarksville Police Department and Fire Department, as well as a gas company, responded to the scene.

Boggs told 5NEWS he expects the post office to be back open in the next hour or so.

The gas company on the scene are working to determine where the possible leak could be coming from.

The Clarksville Post Office is located on 200 W Sevier Street in Clarksville.