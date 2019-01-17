× Deputies Arrest Two Clarksville Men On Murder Charges

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Authorities have arrested two Clarskville men in connection with first-degree murder.

Alan Kody Rice, 20, and James Trey Holt, 23, were arrested Wednesday (Jan. 16) and were being held at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office awaiting bond hearings.

No other details were immediately available and Sheriff Jimmy Stephens said affidavits for the two men have been sealed by a judge.

Stephens said Clarksville police and Arkansas State Police assisted the sheriff’s office with the arrests.

First-degree murder is a Class Y felony in Arkansas, which is punishable by life in prison.