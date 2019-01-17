Fayetteville Nurse Receives Emergency Nursing Lifetime Achievement Award

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) —Danna Bell, a registered nurse and Nurse Educator in the Washington Regional Education Department has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Arkansas Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), a professional organization for emergency room nurses.

Bell has been a Certified Emergency Nurse in Northwest Arkansas for over 40 years.

She has been with Washington Regional for more than eight years, and formerly was the Education Specialist and Assistant Director of the Emergency Department.

Bell was recognized by the ENA for her commitment to emergency nursing and service to the ENA board. She served the ENA as president and as Injury Prevention Chairwoman at the state level and on several committees at the national level, according to Washington Regional.

ENA would also like to recognize Bell’s contributions to emergency nursing as an educator.