× Fire Truck Vs. Car Accident Blocks Traffic In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic is blocked on Townson Avenue and Dallas Street in Fort Smith after a possible accident involving a vehicle and a fire truck.

Traffic going both directions on Towson Avenue is blocked and traffic is being redirected.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department said the Fire Department was responding to a call when their truck was struck by another vehicle. He said there does not appear to be any injuries.

Rescue 1 was responding to an accident with injuries and was trying to make its way through congested traffic when it made contact with a white Dodge Dakota.

No one was hurt in the incident regarding the fire truck, the fire truck is drivable but has to be taken out of service. Both lanes are back open now.