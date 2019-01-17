Fort Smith Public Schools Open New School Safety Hotline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Fort Smith Public Schools are taking advice from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's School Safety Board and implementing a new school safety hotline to keep kids safe while they are in class.

The new hotline can be accessed through a website, by calling 800-418-6423 ext. 359, or even by sending the text TIPS to 66746.

Those with the Fort Smith Public Schools tell 5NEWS that they think it's essential that students can always say something if they see something.

"In conjunction with the recommendations of the Governors Safe Schools Task Force, they've recommended that schools have tip lines or hotlines where kids can call or report any potential acts of violence that may occur," Bill Hollenbeck, Security Director for the Fort Smith Public Schools, said.

The hotline is available 24-7 to all students in the Fort Smith Public School District.