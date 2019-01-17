Gov. Hutchinson Says Stump Dump Clean Up Will Cost More Than Expected

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Clean up cost for the Bella Vista stump dump will be much higher than Gov. Asa Hutchinson anticipated.

Gov. Hutchinson released this statement:

“I have received the initial report from ADEQ that includes cost estimates for the Trafalgar Road fire cleanup. The $21 to $37 million estimates for excavation are stunning and much higher than the initial estimates of $5 to $10 million. I have directed ADEQ and EnSafe, the engineering firm the state has contracted with, to explore more cost effective alternatives. Additionally, we continue to vigorously pursue assistance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which will be necessary as we move forward with this project. In the meantime, ADEQ and the Arkansas Forestry Commission (AFC) will immediately begin work to prepare the site for cleanup. This is a necessary step in the overall process and will not impede the project’s timeline as we study the above mentioned alternatives.”

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has received an action plan for addressing the smoldering fire at the former stump dump site.

The draft plan provides seven alternatives with related costs and risks—ranging from smoke mitigation and fire management to complete excavation and fire extinction.

ADEQ Director Becky W. Keogh released the following statement:

“ADEQ is researching options to mitigate costs and other potential actions. I have spoken with EPA Regional Administrator for Region 6 Anne Idsal today to request a review of the draft plan and cost proposal that significantly exceeded the initial estimate provided by EPA. The State will continue to seek EPA’s assistance in addressing the Trafalgar Road fire to reduce the overall cost of remediation of the site.”

ADEQ and AFC were on-site today (Jan. 17) to begin preparing the fire break and acquire necessary access agreements. Funds from the ADEQ’s Remedial Action Trust Fund will be used for the on-site preparation and site controls.

On-site preparation will include clearing trees and other vegetation for a staging area around the site, a 15-foot fire break, an access road, and an exploratory trench. The estimated timeframe for the work to be completed is six to twelve weeks.