Government Shutdown Could Impact Local Women’s Shelters

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The partial government shutdown could impact some of our area's most vulnerable citizens.

The LeFlore County Women's Crisis Center is staying open for now, but they are planning ahead in case they have to use unrestricted funds, and then eventually, run on credit.

Even though the shelter is in Leflore County, it serves people from all over the River Valley.

executive Director of LeFlore County Crisis Services says as the shutdown continues, their concerns grow more with each day that passes.

"Our shelter services are okay, I mean they're gonna be funded. But our outpatient services, our crisis advocates that go into the field with our domestic violence victims...those are going to be in jeopardy," said Chancellor.

If the shutdown runs into February, the shelter may have to look into getting a loan because 54% of its funding comes from the Federal Government.

Chancellor says that if people are wanting to help, they should contact their representatives and urge them to end the shutdown.