Lincoln Man Pleads Not Guilty In Deadly Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to killing a man after a fight last month.

William Garland Smith, 75, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2018, in connection with first-degree murder, a Class Y felony.

A man driving by Smith’s home on South Applehill Road was flagged down by Shane Crawford, who told the driver he’d been shot, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver said they drove further down the road when Crawford, 62, slumped over. The driver called paramedics and Crawford was taken to a hospital, but later died from the gunshot.

Deputies went to Smith’s home where they said he “made spontaneous statements that he shot a man while he was speaking on the phone.”

He was held for questioning, but the interview was postponed because deputies said Smith was intoxicated.

Deputies said that while clearing the home, they spotted a gun in plain view.

Deputies interviewed Smith Wednesday (Dec. 19), and he admitted shooting Crawford in the back with a .22-caliber revolver after a fight.

Smith’s trial is set for March 25. He is free on a $250,000 bond.