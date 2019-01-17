One Woman Killed In Church Parking Lot, Houston Police Searching For Gunman

HOUSTON, Texas. (KFSM) — One woman is dead after gunfire erupts in a church parking lot.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. tonight (Jan. 17) outside of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, just outside of Houston.

Police are looking for Arthur Edigin, 62, and say he is 5’4″ and weight 144 pounds. Police say he was driving a white 2008 Suburban with a damaged right front quarter panel.

Officials say that another woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“I am deeply saddened that this has happened because there’s a lot of people around the community that have lived here a long time and I guess I can say crime has been rising as well we need more people to come in and surveillance the community here,” said Kim Todd who lives in Cypress.

Investigators say they think Eldigin is the ex-husband of the person who died, and the father of the person who was injured in the shooting.