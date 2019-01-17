Renderings Revealed Of The New St. Louis Aquarium At Union Station

ST. LOUIS — Our St. Louis affiliate KPLR11 has a sneak peek at what can be expected when the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opens in the fall of 2019.

The $187 million family entertainment facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

In addition, three new restaurants will open this summer at Union Station before the opening of the aquarium. The restaurants are The St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, The Train Shed, and The 1984 Café.