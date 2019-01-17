× RXBAR Recalling Varieties Of Its Snack Bars Due To Undeclared Peanut Allergen

(KFSM) — RXBAR, makers of protein and other snack bars, is recalling certain varieties of its products because they may contain peanuts not listed in the ingredients.

The recall was issued on Tuesday because the bars may contain “undeclared peanuts,” according to a news release on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.

The bars are sold nationwide in grocery, natural foods and conveniences stores.

The varieties being recalled are:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip

No other flavors or RXBAR products are part of the recall, the company said.

The company identified the potential for peanuts in two varieties in December and issued a recall for those — Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate. The recall is being expanded “out of an abundance of caution” after the company received comments from consumers who said they had peanut allergy reactions to other products.

Those who purchased the products and have peanut allergies should throw the products away and contact their local retailer or RXBAR for replacement or a full refund. Consumers can contact RXBAR at info@rxbar.com or Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at (312) 624-8200.

A full list of the products recalled, including the UPC codes and expiration dates, is available on the FDA website. More information is also available on the RXBAR recall website here.