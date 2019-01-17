Stump Dump Causes Air Quality Concerns For Bella Vista Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Air quality monitoring began Thursday in Bella Vista at Cooper Elementary School and the Bella Vista Fire Station. These two monitors are the first official ones to be set up in the area.

One concerned parent said she is worried the monitoring isn't enough to keep her children and others healthy.

Amber Goin says she believes her son's recent health issues resulted from exposure not only at home but at school too.

"My concern is that my child will develop asthma and that's exactly what happened," Goin said. "My child has developed asthma."

Goin lived less than a mile away from the stump dump burn site until she evacuated her home in December.

She and her family moved in with her brother a less than two miles away from the smoldering fire.

Goin has since removed her children from Cooper Elementary School and hopes the move will help keep her kids away from the contaminated air for the eight hours they spend at school.

In December, health officials declared the air around the property 'unhealthy' and urged residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the area.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association Water Department installed a water line to provide water to the former stump dump site that's causing health concerns in the area.

Goin spoke with us from Louisiana where she hopes her family can have a much-needed break from the smoke-filled air. She said she believes it is what is best for her son who has developed severe breathing issues over the recent months.

"He has had four major asthma attacks, and it's terrifying," Goin said. "There is no way that someone can convince me that it is not directly correlated with that stump dump."

School officials said they are working with ADEQ on a plan to regulate the air quality at the school.

"We have had some concerned parents, and we have been working with the Arkansas Department of Air Quality, and they have devised a plan," said Rachel Manus, a Cooper Elementary School official.

The school is staying on top of the issue, but Goin said that a plan to check the air just isn't enough. She wants to know the plan of action to keep the students healthy.

"He is outside, they are playing, he has these asthmatic issues now, and it is one of those things where I just don't think there is an action plan put in place even with these monitors being installed that protect the children," Goin said.

Goin said she hopes the school will educate other parents about the hazards of the stump dump and how to keep their children healthy.

On January 2 Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an emergency declaration aimed at solving the smoldering fire.