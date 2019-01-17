Texas Man Wanted For Sexual Assault Of Child May Be In Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department is encouraging Arkansas residents to be on the lookout for a 49-year-old man from Kingsland, Texas, who is wanted on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office says that Cliff Allen Richardson has a bond of $240,0000.

Richardson is described as a white male who stands at 5’10” and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

The man is possibly driving an unlicensed white, regular cab Chevrolet pickup with a wood bed insert or a wooden bed cover.

Police also say he may be staying in a Winnebago-type camper trailer in Hot Springs.

Richardson is known to work in construction as a handyman work and do yard work.

The Hot Springs Police Department encourages people not to approach Richardson if they see or recognize him and to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 501-321-6789.