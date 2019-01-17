UAPD Announces Passing Of Retired K9 Officer, One Of The First To Serve There

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A retired K9 officer that was one of the first hired by the University of Arkansas Police Department has died, UAPD announced Wednesday night.

K9 Officer Orno died on Jan. 15 at 13 years of age, according to post from the UAPD.

Orno served on the UAPD with his handler and partner Cpl. Chris Krodell for six years and was one of the first two K9s to be employed by the department when the K9 division was created in 2010. Both original K9s retired, but the program continued, and the UAPD currently has four K9 units.

Orno was purchased by the Athletics Department at the UA for the purpose of providing security during game days. Orno was trained both in handler protection and in explosives detection.

Orno retired in 2014 and spent his retirement at home with Krodell, who went from handler to owner.

“K9 Orno will be greatly missed by all of us at the department and especially by Cpl. Krodell and his family,” the UAPD said in the post. “Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

“Rest easy, Orno man, we’ve got it from here.”