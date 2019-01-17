Police Find 2 Pounds Of Meth And Semi-Automatic Weapons In Fort Smith Hotel Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A traffic stop leads Van Buren Police to a hotel room in Fort Smith where they found two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, three semi-automatic pistols and a small amount of marijuana.

Police stopped Sunny Jo Spicer, 34, and found about 10 ounces of meth and a semi-automatic weapon in her vehicle.

A follow-up investigation led police to a hotel room where Joshua Eric Hogue was arrested for violating parole. Police found two pounds of meth, two semi-automatic pistols and some marijuana in Hogue's room.

Spicer was charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), felon in possession of a firearm, Trafficking a Controlled Substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Hogue was charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court with felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking a Controlled Substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession with purpose to deliver marijuana.